© 2023 New Atlas
Computers

Fiio crams dual hi-fi DACs in a mechanical keyboard

By Paul Ridden
November 23, 2023
Fiio crams dual hi-fi DACs in a mechanical keyboard
A mechanical keyboard rocking a built-in DAC/headphone amp? That'll be the KB3 from Fiio
A mechanical keyboard rocking a built-in DAC/headphone amp? That'll be the KB3 from Fiio
View 6 Images
A mechanical keyboard rocking a built-in DAC/headphone amp? That'll be the KB3 from Fiio
1/6
A mechanical keyboard rocking a built-in DAC/headphone amp? That'll be the KB3 from Fiio
The KB3 has unbalanced and balanced audio outputs
2/6
The KB3 has unbalanced and balanced audio outputs
The KB3 keyboard features gasket-mounted, hot-swap switches for reduced noise and shock absorption
3/6
The KB3 keyboard features gasket-mounted, hot-swap switches for reduced noise and shock absorption
Volume control via the knurled stepless knob
4/6
Volume control via the knurled stepless knob
The KB3 RGB backlighting comes with multiple preset effects
5/6
The KB3 RGB backlighting comes with multiple preset effects
The dual DACs support PCM audio formats up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution while the pair of headphone amps provide 550 mW of output power
6/6
The dual DACs support PCM audio formats up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution while the pair of headphone amps provide 550 mW of output power
View gallery - 6 images

There's a good chance that the headphone jack of your laptop or PC doesn't offer stellar plugged-in audio quality. Chinese hi-fi brand Fiio is aiming to offer a significant quality boost with a mechanical keyboard rocking its own DAC/headphone amp.

To the left of the Esc key are two headphone outputs – a 3.5-mm single-ended unbalanced jack for regular wired earphones or headphones and a 4.4-mm balanced jack that's ready to receive your high-end cans.

An audio signal passes through the KB3 keyboard from a computing source such as a laptop or desktop PC over USB and is routed via two Cirrus Logic CS43131 digital-to-analog converters as well as a pair of low-noise SGM8262 op-amps capable of providing 550 mW of output power.

The dual DACs support PCM audio formats up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution while the pair of headphone amps provide 550 mW of output power
The dual DACs support PCM audio formats up to 32-bit/384-kHz resolution while the pair of headphone amps provide 550 mW of output power

Users can look forward to top-notch listening potential thanks to support for PCM formats up to 32-bit/384-kHz plus native DSD256 – much better quality than cabling straight to the audio jack of a host device. To the right of the aluminum/magnesium-alloy housing is a stepless volume knob.

As for the keyboard itself, users are treated to gasket-mounted Gateron G Pro 3.0 yellow switches that Fiio reckons will be good for both productivity and gaming, there are 81 transparent keycaps in a compact layout, RGB lighting with preset effects, support for Windows and Mac operating systems, and a 4,000-mAh battery.

Fiio is selling the KB3 through its AliExpress store for US$149.99, though there are also barebones (without switches and keycaps) and wireless (minus the hi-fi circuit) available versions for less.

Product page: Fiio KB3

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ComputersKeyboardHi-fiAudioDigital musicAmplifiersHeadphonesEarphones
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!