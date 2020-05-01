Intel reveals 10th Gen desktop processors, its fastest ever

After unveiling its flashy new laptop processors a few weeks ago, Intel has now shown off its latest generation of desktop processors. The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series is much faster for playing games, streaming content and editing video, with the company claiming the flagship model to be the “world’s fastest gaming processor.”

Following Intel’s standard naming convention, the S-series comes in four models: the Core i9, i7, i5 and i3. The i9-10900K is the flagship, offering 10 cores, 20 threads and a maximum base frequency of up to 3.7 GHz. Using the various performance-boosting systems Intel includes, that can be cranked up to a blistering 5.3 GHz.

Intel says the i9 is capable of up to 31 percent better overall system performance when compared to a PC from three years ago. Compared to that same hypothetical older model, Intel also claims the i9 can get up to 63 percent more frames per second in gaming,15 percent faster HD video editing and 18 percent faster 4K video editing.

The other models are pretty decent too. The Core i7 packs eight cores and 16 threads, and tops out at 3.8 GHz normally. That can be boosted up to 5.1 GHz. The Core i5 packs six cores and 12 threads, and can be boosted up to a maximum of 4.8 GHz. And finally, the Core i3 has a modest four cores and eight threads, topping out at 4.6 GHz when boosted.

The whole lineup can support faster internet connections too. For those that plug in, the 2.5 GB Intel Ethernet Connector I225 more than doubles the network speeds of a standard 1 GB Ethernet connection. And for wireless users, all 10th Gen processors are Wi-Fi 6 ready.

Intel says that the first wave of desktop systems containing the 10th Gen Intel Core S-series should be released in May.

Source: Intel [1],[2]