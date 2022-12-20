Lenovo lights up video chats with nifty lamp and webcam combo

Home or hybrid working has become the norm for many over the last few years, which inevitably involves video chatting with colleagues. Ahead of CES 2023, Lenovo has launched an all-in-one modular lamp to help fix some of the pain points.

The Go Desk Station with Webcam is among a slew of product announcements for the Consumer Technology Association's annual global showcase for all things tech, which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 5.

The company has greened up its X1 laptops while treating them to Intel's latest and greatest processors, revealed a bunch of ThinkVision monitors, introduced next-generation IdeaPads and added more accessories for hybrid workers – which is where we spotted the dinky modular desk light.

The arm housing the row of LEDs is hinged to allow it to be deployed in a number of positions – from shining a light from above to placing the light strip flush with the body to positioning the light source to the side. These modes may have limited use on their own, but when combined with the included Go 4K Pro Webcam, they can solve many lighting woes during videoconferencing.

In addition to a multi-port hub, the base also hosts a wireless charging pad Lenovo

Light intensity is controlled by a touch wheel on the base for brightness up to 1,600 lux, while three color temperature options are also available (3,000K, 4,500K or 6,500K). The 4K/30fps webcam module comes with built-in autofocus and auto framing and can be attached to the outer end of the lighting arm, placed opposite, mounted to the body, and so on, to suit different lighting preferences or needs.

It certainly seems like a useful addition to the home office, but Lenovo isn't done. The base of the lamp houses a pop-out 15-W Qi-compliant charging pad for topping up a smartphone, a 20-W USB-C port has also been included for wired charging, and there's a 65-W USB-C port around back capable of powering a laptop.

The rear also boasts two USB 3.1 Type A ports and a HDMI 2.0 output for connecting an external display at up to 4K/60fps. And the whole thing is powered by the mains via a 135-W USB-C input.

The Go Desk Station with Webcam will go on sale from March 2023 for a starting price of US$329. If you've already invested in a light ring and USB hub, the Go 4K Pro Webcam can be had on its own for $149.99.

Source: Lenovo