Lenovo packs latest ThinkCentre mini-PC with Ryzen PRO power

Small form factor desktop computers are great if you're short on space, but you don't necessarily need to sacrifice performance for convenience. Such is the case with Lenovo's smallest ThinkCentre PC, which has been equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO processing.

The ThinkCentre M75n measures 7.04 x 3.46 x 0.86 in (179 x 88 x 22 mm) for an internal volume of just 350 ml, and tips the scales at 17.8 oz (505 g). It can be had with an AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U quad-core processor with four threads and a 4-MB cache, or a Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core chip with eight threads and an 8-MB cache. Either way it comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 for home or business users.

There's room inside for dual M.2 PCIe SSD storage, and another slot for a Wi-Fi module. Built-in security features include the ability to disable individual USB ports, a chassis intrusion switch, smart USB protection and a chip that caters for encryption of critical data and passwords. And a Modern Standby feature caters for email, Voice over IP calls and instant messaging delivery while the unit is in standby mode, then quickly wakes up the computer to full activity.

Around back ports flesh out as RJ45, USB 2.0, USB 3.1, USB-C, and a DisplayPort – meaning users can connect two displays for multitasking. To the front you'll find more USB ports plus a headphone/mic combo jack. And Lenovo will throw in a full-size USB keyboard and mouse too.

The ThinkCentre M75n Nano Desktop is on sale now starting at US$539.

Lenovo has also released a version aimed specifically at businesses looking to dive into the Internet of Things universe. This $329 model comes with AMD's Athlon 3000 Series mobile processor options with integrated Radeon graphics, 4 GB of RAM, two serial ports and optional 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. An attached heatsink makes this unit a little chunkier at 1.36 in (34.5 mm) thick and a bit heavier at 25.4 oz (720 g).

Source: Lenovo