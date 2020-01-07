© 2020 New Atlas
Computers

Lenovo opens up "world's first foldable PC" at CES

By Darren Quick
January 06, 2020
Lenovo opens up "world's first...
Lenovo calls the ThinkPad X1 Fold the "world's first foldable PC"
Lenovo calls the ThinkPad X1 Fold the "world's first foldable PC"
View 16 Images
Lenovo calls the ThinkPad X1 Fold the "world's first foldable PC"
1/16
Lenovo calls the ThinkPad X1 Fold the "world's first foldable PC"
The ThinkPad X1 Fold and Active Pen
2/16
The ThinkPad X1 Fold and Active Pen
The ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand is expected to be available in the 2nd half of 2020
3/16
The ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand is expected to be available in the 2nd half of 2020
The ThinkPad X1 Fold boasts a 13.3-inch foldable OLED display
4/16
The ThinkPad X1 Fold boasts a 13.3-inch foldable OLED display
Lenovo created a multi-link torque hinge mechanism for the X1 Fold
5/16
Lenovo created a multi-link torque hinge mechanism for the X1 Fold
A virtual onscreen keyboard is another option for the X1 Fold
6/16
A virtual onscreen keyboard is another option for the X1 Fold
The optional Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard charges wirelessly
7/16
The optional Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard charges wirelessly
The optional Active Pen can be used on the touchscreen
8/16
The optional Active Pen can be used on the touchscreen
The X1 Fold comes with a leather folio cover
9/16
The X1 Fold comes with a leather folio cover
The hinge is designed to withstand the stress of folding and unfolding
10/16
The hinge is designed to withstand the stress of folding and unfolding
The X1 Fold tips the scales at 2.2 lb (999 g) including the cover
11/16
The X1 Fold tips the scales at 2.2 lb (999 g) including the cover
Side view of the ThinkPad X1 Fold
12/16
Side view of the ThinkPad X1 Fold
Lenovo has developed mode-switching software for Windows 10 to support the various configurations the X1 Fold is capable of
13/16
Lenovo has developed mode-switching software for Windows 10 to support the various configurations the X1 Fold is capable of
A Windows 10X version will follow the Windows 10 version
14/16
A Windows 10X version will follow the Windows 10 version
The Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard can be used wirelessly
15/16
The Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard can be used wirelessly
The leather folio cover doubles as a stand
16/16
The leather folio cover doubles as a stand

Samsung encountered a few problems with its Galaxy Fold smartphone, but Lenovo thinks it has ironed out any problems, albeit in a larger form factor. The ThinkPad X1 Fold unveiled at CES and set to go on sale this year looks almost identical to the prototype Lenovo teased last May and is designed to combine the power and usability of a laptop with the portability of a smartphone.

In all its spread-eagled glory, the device's 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen has a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 at a ratio of 4:3 and can be used with the optional Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. This keyboard can also be placed over the bottom half of the display, which can be angled up to result in a mini laptop form factor.

The physical keyboard can also be removed to reveal an onscreen virtual keyboard at the bottom of the display, or the unit can be unfolded and the physical keyboard used wirelessly. When the display is folded completely closed the keyboard fits in a gap in the middle, where it is held in place by magnets and charged wirelessly. The device also supports connection of a full-size keyboard and mouse and a second display can be connected via USB-C.

The optional Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard charges wirelessly
The optional Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard charges wirelessly

Since there isn't really much in the way of software to take advantage of a folding form factor, Lenovo has developed mode-switching software for Windows 10 to support the various configurations the X1 Fold is capable of. However, a future version is in the works that will run the upcoming Windows 10X, which Microsoft is developing for dual screen devices.

Lenovo says the X1 Fold has been in development for four years with LG Display, which provides the OLED screen, and led to the creation of a multi-link torque hinge mechanism built to withstand the stresses placed upon it while folding. The company hasn't scrimped on materials either, with a leather folio cover, lightweight alloys and carbon fiber all featuring in a device that tips the scales at 2.2 lb (999 g) including the cover.

The device was also co-engineered with Intel, which will supply Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology, and will come with 8 GB of RAM and an SSD offering up to 1 TB of capacity. Lenovo is claiming up to 11 hours of battery life and 5G connectivity will be available as an option, as will the Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen. The Windows 10 version is scheduled for release mid-2020 with prices starting around US$2,500. A Windows 10X version will come some time afterwards, as will an easel-like stand.

Source: Lenovo

Tags

ComputersLenovoCES 2020FoldablePortablePersonal ComputersLaptopTablet
Darren Quick
Darren's love of technology started in primary school with a Nintendo Game & Watch Donkey Kong (still functioning) and a Commodore VIC 20 computer (not still functioning). In high school he upgraded to a 286 PC, and he's been following Moore's law ever since. This love of technology continued through a number of university courses and crappy jobs until 2008, when his interests found a home at New Atlas.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More