Computers

LG's latest gaming monitor boasts refresh rate quick switching

By Paul Ridden
December 21, 2023
The UltraGear 32GS95UE OLED gaming monitor can be switched from 4K at 240 Hz to 1080p at 480 Hz with a single hotkey
CES 2024 is fast approaching, and some consumer tech companies are teasing stuff early. LG has announced a few new additions to its UltraGear line of gaming monitors, including one that allows users to switch between 240-Hz 4K and 480-Hz HD using a hotkey.

Generally speaking, computer monitors are not the most interesting of technologies, but the awkwardly-named model 32GS95UE could be the exception to the rule.

The 32-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor runs at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution out of the box, and at a snappy refresh rate of 240 Hz – which LG notes will suit "visually rich story-driven games."

Rather than diving into settings when a higher refresh rate is needed – when playing "fast-paced action titles and shooting games," for example – a Dual-Hz feature allows players to hit a hotkey or a joystick's directional switch and select a whopping 480 Hz, though that's available at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) only. Neat.

LG is promising "exceptional color and contrast" courtesy of its self-lit OLED technology, covering 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut a sporting a contrast ratio of 1.5-million:1. Motion blur is kept to a minimum thanks to an ultra-fast (GtG or Gray-to-Gray) response time of 0.03 milliseconds, and the display boasts a "virtually borderless" design for improved focus.

Connectivity is via two HDMI 2.1 ports or DisplayPort 1.4, and the monitor also comes rocking built-in front-facing sound hidden behind the panel that features two woofers, plus there's support for DTS Virtual:X to boot.

Also on the announcement roster are four curved OLED displays – one at 34 inches, another at 39 and two more at 45 inches– for immersive visuals. There's also a flat 27-incher as well.

Source: LG

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

