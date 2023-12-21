LG's latest gaming monitor boasts refresh rate quick switching

CES 2024 is fast approaching, and some consumer tech companies are teasing stuff early. LG has announced a few new additions to its UltraGear line of gaming monitors, including one that allows users to switch between 240-Hz 4K and 480-Hz HD using a hotkey.

Generally speaking, computer monitors are not the most interesting of technologies, but the awkwardly-named model 32GS95UE could be the exception to the rule.

The 32-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor runs at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution out of the box, and at a snappy refresh rate of 240 Hz – which LG notes will suit "visually rich story-driven games."

Rather than diving into settings when a higher refresh rate is needed – when playing "fast-paced action titles and shooting games," for example – a Dual-Hz feature allows players to hit a hotkey or a joystick's directional switch and select a whopping 480 Hz, though that's available at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) only. Neat.

LG is promising "exceptional color and contrast" courtesy of its self-lit OLED technology, covering 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut a sporting a contrast ratio of 1.5-million:1. Motion blur is kept to a minimum thanks to an ultra-fast (GtG or Gray-to-Gray) response time of 0.03 milliseconds, and the display boasts a "virtually borderless" design for improved focus.

Connectivity is via two HDMI 2.1 ports or DisplayPort 1.4, and the monitor also comes rocking built-in front-facing sound hidden behind the panel that features two woofers, plus there's support for DTS Virtual:X to boot.

Also on the announcement roster are four curved OLED displays – one at 34 inches, another at 39 and two more at 45 inches– for immersive visuals. There's also a flat 27-incher as well.

Source: LG