Holograms move to the big screen with launch of Looking Glass 65

Last year, the Looking Glass Factory announced a second-generation update to its 4K UHD and 8K light-field displays, with the latter boasting a 32-inch screen area. Now the New York-based holographic display company has gone "impossibly large" for the launch of the Looking Glass 65.

"One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, how large can these displays get?" said the company's CEO, Shawn Frayne. "The answer is now a ridiculously huge 65 inches, and this is only the beginning. Similar to the shift from photographs to film, radio to television, and black & white to color over the past century, the Looking Glass 65 will usher in one of the monumental shifts in how media is consumed, from flat 2D media to deeply 3D. No headset or 3D glasses required."

The fourth light-field display in the current Looking Glass Factory range, it's claimed that the new display is "5x larger than any other 3D holographic display ever demonstrated in the lab by any other company."

Detailed specs haven't been revealed as of writing but we're told that the unit displays at 16:9 aspect, has a color depth of over a billion colors and can produce holograms "with four times the depth of any other group-viewable system."

The 65-inch light-field display "recreates reality with photons" by generating up to 100 different perspectives of 3D content from 100 million points of light every 60th of a second Golden Ticket by Jay Howse

On that last point, the system generates up to a hundred different perspectives of 3D visuals from 100 million points of light every sixtieth of a second, meaning that groups of up to 50 viewers can simultaneously immerse themselves in the action.

The Looking Glass 65 will be accompanied by application development tools, and is compatible with plugins for Unity, Unreal, Blender and other software.

The company reports that entertainment companies are already using the new display, including a premiere this week at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York where Springbok Entertainment is showing the first holographic film – Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise.

Pricing information has not been revealed for this one, but the 32-inch 8K Gen2 model has a starting price of US$20,000 if that helps. Businesses in the experiential marketing, 3D storytelling, engineering and design sectors are invited to contact the company direct for pre-order information.

Product page: Looking Glass 65