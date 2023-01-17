M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pros boast 22-hour battery and faster performance

Apple has announced the latest version of the MacBook Pro, powered by a choice of the new M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. As compared to existing Intel- and M1-powered models, both versions offer a considerable boost in performance and battery life.

The M2 Pro MacBook features a 10- or 12-core CPU, for up to 20 percent greater performance over the M1 Pro model. It also boasts 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth (double the amount in the standard M2) and up to 32GB of unified memory.

It also features a next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores. As compared to Intel-based models, this results in 80% faster rendering times for titles and animation in the Motion app – image processing in Adobe Photoshop is likewise up to 80% faster.

The new MacBook Pro boasts the longest battery life of any Mac to date Apple

The M2 Max version comes standard with a 12-core CPU, for 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of unified memory. Its 38-core GPU offers up to 30% greater graphics performance over M1 Max, and a more powerful media engine than the M2 Pro. As compared to intel-based models, effects rendering in Cinema 4D is up to six times faster, and color grading in DaVinci Resolve is up to twice as fast.

Both the M2 Pro and M2 Max Macbooks feature 22-hour battery life (which is the longest ever for a Mac), Wi-Fi 6E connectivity (which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation), and advanced HDMI (which supports 8K displays for the first time). Other bells and whistles include a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Both models can be ordered starting today (Jan. 17th), and will be in Apple retail stores as of Jan. 24th. Pricing for 14-inch models starts at US$1,999 for the M2 Pro and $3,099 for the M2 Max, while 16-inch models start at $2,499 for the M2 Pro and $3,499 for the M2 Max.

Source: Apple

