You can now pay up to $60,000 for the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Having been announced at its developer conference back in June, Apple has now put its high-end Mac Pro desktop and Pro Display XDR monitor on sale – and if you've got the cash, you can spend close to US$60,000 on the pair.

While starting prices are $5,999 for the Mac Pro and $4,999 for the Pro Display XDR (without a stand), if you ramp up all the available options – the fastest processor, the best graphics, the upgraded nano-texture glass on the monitor – then you can spend $52,748 on the computer and $7,197 on the display, a total of $59,945.

Of course these are high-end devices aimed at serious power users, so Apple will be expecting movie studios and visual effects companies to be buying these configurations while the rest of us settle for a MacBook, but those prices are still eye-watering.

The new Mac Pro is the most expensive Mac Apple has ever produced Apple

If you do have the budget, you're getting the best hardware on the market for your money. The Mac Pro features an Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, as well as a maximum of 1.5 TB of RAM – that's more RAM than most people have storage. The storage options go up to 4 TB with an 8 TB option on the way, and for graphics you can install two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards inside the Mac Pro.

When it comes to the Pro Display XDR, the 32-inch panel offers a 6K Retina resolution, which is 6,016 x 3,384 pixels or more than 20 million in total. There's a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and a 10-bit color depth that means more than a billion colors can be displayed.

Even the stand for the Pro Display XDR will cost you an extra $999 Apple

The Pro Display XDR stand is sold separately for an extra $999, and if you do go for the nano-texture glass version (another additional $1,000), Apple recommends that only the cleaning cloth included in the box is used to wipe down the display – this is not a monitor that's going to take kindly to your normal cloths and cleaning products.

On the Mac Pro side, some of the available upgrades include another $2,000 for an Apple Afterburner card to improve graphics performance even further, and an extra $400 to attach wheels on the bottom of the stainless steel chassis. Even moving this computer around the office is expensive.

Most of us will never sit down in front of a Mac Pro or a Pro Display XDR monitor, but it's still interesting to see how far Apple is prepared to push its hardware at the premium end – and just how much you can spend if you want to.

