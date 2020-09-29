© 2020 New Atlas
New mini PC packs dedicated GeForce GPU for some moderate gaming

By Michael Irving
September 29, 2020
The Minisforum EliteMini H31G is a mini PC with a focus on gaming
The Minisforum EliteMini H31G is a mini PC with a focus on gaming
Not everybody needs hugely powerful, custom-built computers – mini PCs can be great little machines for work, media centers, or some modest gaming. Minisforum is now unveiling the EliteMini H31G, a small PC with a dedicated GPU that should let it run some more heavy-duty games.

For these kinds of devices, space is always key, and the H31G only takes up 154 x 153 x 62 mm (6 x 6 x 2.4 in). Inside that small package is a decent set of hardware – it’s powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, which can be boosted up to 4.4 GHz or 4.7 GHz respectively.

It’s also packing a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, and Minisforum says that this makes it the smallest mini PC to have a discrete graphics card. In the grand scheme of things, the 1050 Ti is far from top of the line – it was the second-to-bottom rung of its generation when it launched all the way back in 2016 – but as far as mini PCs go, that’s not a bad setup. Don’t expect to be running Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K at 120 fps on this little thing, but it should handle older and less graphically-intense games just fine.

The H31G comes with a 256-GB solid state drive (SSD) and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. Both of these can be expanded too – storage-wise there’s room for a 2.5-in SADA hard disc drive (HDD), a second SSD, and a MicroSD card. There are also two slots for RAM, letting it run up to 64 GB in total.

The H31G keeps its cool thanks to a pair of quiet fans, and four copper pipe heat sinks. And to cap it all off, it’s Wi-Fi 6-ready, and has a range of ports including HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, four USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5-mm audio jack.

The H31G is available now for US$659 for the i5 CPU model and $799 for the i7 model. A breakdown of the mini PC can be seen in the video below.

Source: Minisforum

