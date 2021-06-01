Nvidia unveils new flagship and mid-range GeForce RTX GPUs

Right on schedule, Nvidia has unveiled its newest GPUs at Computex in Taiwan (or a pandemic-friendly virtual version of the expo, anyway). The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the company’s new flagship card for gaming, while the 3070 Ti strikes a mid-range balance.

As is tradition for Nvidia, the “Ti” naming convention means these two new GPUs are a bit better than last year’s equivalent models. The RTX 3080 Ti sports 12 GB of GDDR6X memory – up from 10 GB on the vanilla 3080 – and is running 10,240 CUDA (processor) cores, up from 8,704. The RTX 3070 Ti, meanwhile, has 8 GB of memory (the same as its predecessor) and 6,144 cores, up from 5,888.

In numbers that are a bit easier to digest, Nvidia says that the RTX 3080 Ti is 1.5 times faster than the 3080 in games, and twice as fast in 3D graphics programs like Blender. Likewise, the RTX 3070 Ti is 1.5 times faster than the RTX 2070 Super.

Nvidia is also boosting things on the software side. The new GPUs come ready to run an AI rendering system the company calls Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which apparently boosts frame rates in games that need a lot of grunt. The feature was revealed to be coming to several new games including Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Lego Builder’s Journey.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available from June 3, with prices starting at US$1,199. The RTX 3070 Ti will follow on June 10 starting at $599.

Source: Nvidia