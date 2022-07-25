Tiny 160-gram mini PC packs dual 4K HDMI ports for portable media center

You don’t always need a big flashy desktop rig covered in RGB LEDs – sometimes it’s more impressive to cram decent specs into a tiny, unassuming package. The Pix Nii is one of the smallest and lightest mini PCs we’ve seen, which along with its dual 4K HDMI ports could make it a great media center.

The Pix Nii is almost comically tiny, measuring just 6.9 x 6.6 x 4.8 cm (2.7 x 2.6 x 1.9 in) and tipping the scales at under 160 g (5.6 oz). That makes it less than half the size of other mini PCs like the Minisforum H31G.

But it’s what’s inside that counts, and on that front the Pix Nii is running some decent hardware. The CPU is an Intel Pentium N6005 running at up to 3.3 GHz, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Memory options come in either 8 GB or 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, with SSD storage space choices of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB.

That’s backed up by a good set of connections, headlined by a pair of HDMI ports that can output up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 3.2 ports, Ethernet and a 3.5-mm audio jack. A MicroSD card slot allows the storage space to be expanded up to 2 TB.

The Pix Nii packs a range of connections, including two 4K HDMI ports, two USB 3.2, Ethernet, 3.5-mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Pixcore

The small size and pretty-good specs make the Pix Nii a versatile little unit. Graphically intense games are off the table, but there are still plenty of casual offerings within its grasp. It might be most useful hooked up to a projector as a media center, or carted between home and the office for presentations.

The cost is likewise pretty modest too, starting at US$159 for the model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The Pix Nii is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where it’s raised almost 10 times its original goal, with 25 days remaining on the campaign. If all goes to plan, shipping is due in December.

Check out the Pix Nii in the video below.

PIX Main Video

Source: Indigogo