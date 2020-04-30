© 2020 New Atlas
Raspberry Pi camera module gets interchangeable lens support

By Paul Ridden
April 30, 2020
A CS-mount lens and a C-mount lens are being released to go with the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera module
The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera features a 12.3-MP sensor and interchangeable lens mount with back-focus adjustment
A CS-mount lens and a C-mount lens are being released to go with the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera module
When the first Raspberry Pi camera module was introduced in 2013, it was just a 5-megapixel unit – pretty low resolution even for seven years ago. The sensor got bumped to 8 megapixels in 2016, and that's been the current module until now. A new 12.3 megapixel camera module has been announced today, but that's only part of the reveal. There's now official support for interchangeable lenses.

A Sony IMX477 back-illuminated sensor sits at the heart of the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera module, with double the pixel size of the IMX219 sensor used in the previous module (at 1.55µm x 1.55µm). This means better quality images and video, and improved low light performance.

The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera features a 12.3-MP sensor and interchangeable lens mount with back-focus adjustment
The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera features a 12.3-MP sensor and interchangeable lens mount with back-focus adjustment

In front of the new sensor is a CS lens mount with a back-focus adjustment ring and tripod mount. C-mount lenses can also be used with the help of a supplied adapter. Third party CS-mount adapters are widely available from third party sellers, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation expects makers to use a number of lenses over time. But for the moment its approved resellers will offer a 6-mm CS-mount lens for US$25 and a 16-mm C-mounts lens for $50.

The new camera module is on sale now for $50, and is introduced in the video below. Version 2 of the camera module will remain on sale for $29.95.

