Sabrent focuses on capacity and speed with latest Rocket external SSD

By Paul Ridden
June 22, 2021
The Rocket XTRM-Q 16-TB external SSD is reported capable of up to 2,800 MB/s data transfer speeds in RAID 0 mode
The Rocket XTRM-Q 16-TB external SSD is certified by Intel for use with Thunderbolt 3 technology
The Rocket XTRM-Q 16-TB external SSD is made up of two 8-TB M.2 NVMe SSDs enclosed in durable aluminum housing that's wrapped in a removable rubber case
Computing accessory maker Sabrent has launched a new external SSD rocking two 8-TB drives that can be configured as separate data vaults or combined into one capacious solution to meet the growing storage needs of professionals and creators.

Working with larger and larger image, video, design and development files can quickly see users running out of built-in storage on laptops and desktop computers. An external drive can help alleviate such storage woes, and Sabrent's new Rocket could mean you need to have fewer of them in your archive.

The Rocket XTRM-Q 16-TB external SSD is made up of two 8-TB M.2 NVMe solid state drives, crammed into aluminum housing that's wrapped in a removable rubber case for handy dimensions of 4.5 x 2.56 x 0.68 in (11.4 x 6.5 x 1.7 cm).

The new unit benefits from integrated temperature and drive health monitoring, is compatible with Windows and Mac systems, and certified by Intel for use with Thunderbolt 3 technology. But perhaps the best news is that users can look forward to individual drive speeds of up to 1,400 MB/s, or RAID speeds up to 2,800 MB/s.

Each drive can be used on its own, or combined in software for RAID 0 (optimized for speed), RAID 1 (copies data to both drives as a failsafe) or JBOD (writes to one drive until full and then moves to the next one) configurations.

The new Rocket comes with an included external power supply and Thunderbolt cable, and is priced US$2,899.99. The unboxing video from Sabrent has more.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB External SSD Showcase

Source: Sabrent (Twitter)

