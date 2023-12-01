Mini PC rocks detachable Bluetooth speaker out front

Chinese compact computer maker SoonNooz has launched an interesting model called the Mini, which has a stunning retro vibe but features a front section that can be removed from the main body to serve as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Soon Mini measures 250 x 250 x 68 mm (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.67 in) and weighs in at 1.5 kg (3.3 lb). A current flavor has 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processing brains and Iris Xe graphics, but Mini Machines reports that a new batch built around Intel N100 or AMD Ryzen chips will be available soon, supported by DDR5 RAM and SSD storage.

The desktop computer also includes a built-in 6,000-mAh LiPo battery for up to 2 hours of mobile use per charge, and even features a pair of strap buttons for carrying it around between productivity sessions.

Specs on the detachable speaker are in short supply, but Mini Machines reckons that the small battery inside is charged when connected to the main unit, which sports a gorgeous volume control up top but the face of the speaker also benefits from independent touch control at the center of the raised grille

Speaker volume can be controlled from the main body or via a touch panel out front SoonNooz

The unit is home to three USB-C ports, one of which is used to power the computer, plus HDMI and Type-A USB too, along with Ethernet LAN. Cable-free connectivity shapes up as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the system runs Windows 11.

We've no word on availability for the new batch of Soon Mini compact PCs, though pricing in China will reportedly start at ¥1,499. A Core i5 model is currently available on Amazon US for $599, which suggests that newer versions of the portable computer may follow suit.

Source: SoonNooz via Mini Machines