$33 smartphone triple threat: Magnetic speaker, wireless charger & stand

There are some gadgets we don't realize we even need until we see them, and this mini magnetic Bluetooth speaker – which is also a wireless charger, phone stand and personal light show – is one of them. What's more, it comes in a compact and lightweight package that's built for portability.

Despite its size and price tag, the PowerBeat All-in-One device has some surprising specs. It packs a 40-mm dynamic driver system to deliver bassy, crisp sound, whether you're using the speaker to fill the room with music or enhance smartphone gaming. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities, it offers better and more stable audio streaming and quality of the sound, as well as improved power efficiency. The makers claim it'll maintain its connection from a distance of up to 10 meters (almost 33 ft).

Bluetooth speakers are obviously not new technology, but the strength of this little unit is what it offers in additional bang for your buck. At one end of the device is a clever silicone non-slip 15-W charging pad that will juice up any Qi-enabled device – Apple watches, Airpods and Android phones included. While it'll work with Apple products, it comes with a metallic frame attachment to ensure it'll function in the same way with other phones.

The magnetic device is also a handy phone stand Kickstarter

While it may look a little bulky, the magnetic attachment weighs just 90 grams (around 3 oz), which doesn't add a whole lot of weight to a phone. However, it's not limited to living on the back of a smartphone; it'll snap onto any metallic surface. This way you don't have to leave your phone with the gadget while in streaming mode.

While the bright and colorful RGB lights are a cute feature, they don't really offer much more than atmosphere. But, personally, I can see them also being of use for locating your phone or charging devices during the night. Of course, they can be switched off with the press of a button. This button is also used to power up and shut down the device, pair with a phone, and more. And using the attachment as a functional phone stand is a nice added benefit.

The PowerBeat unit has a 600-mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which the makers say will get you around six hours of audio on the one charge. Charging to full power takes around two hours.

While it snaps onto phones, it can be easily attached to any metal surfaces and operated up to 33 feet away Kickstarter

Crowdfunding campaigns are never without risk, but so far nearly 350 backers have got this campaign well over the goal fundraising amount – so if all goes as advertised, the devices are set to ship worldwide in April. At the time of writing, there were 100 units available for the super early bird price of US$33 (32% off), which includes the device, a USB-A to Type-C cable, a magnetic ring, detachable strap and user manual. The best deal, however, might be the double PowerBeat package, which includes two units for True Wireless Stereo sound, for $69 (36% off).

While we're hoping to test one of these out soon, you can see some reviews of the unit by searching on YouTube.

Source: Kickstarter

