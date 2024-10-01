Sleek, ultra-thin 'Elements' bottles are enduring, convenient works of art

Ten years on from creating a range of versatile and stylish flat bottles that quickly earned a big fan base, Memobottle has designed a special Elements anniversary edition of Satin Steel, Copper and Titanium vessels.

Created by Jesse Leeworthy and Jonathan Byrt, two outdoorsy Australians who had seen just what single-use plastic bottles has done to the environment, Memobottle vessels are designed to last but also look good, and be a little more practical to carry around than, say, a Stanley cup.

"Human convenience is often the catalyst for environmental harm," note the creators. "We understood to lead a social movement, and break the populations dependence on single-use drink bottles, a truly convenient, beautiful alternative needed to be created."

Memobottle Elements – Titanium, Copper and Satin Steel

The Elements bottles have a matte finish, and leak-proof caps that screw on with an inward-facing thread; it's clear that aesthetics are at the forefront here. But they're also easy to clean and designed to last and resist damage.

The Satin Steel bottle comes in four sizes – A5 (36 oz or 1080 ml), A6 (16 oz or 500 ml), A7 (8 oz or 250 ml) and Slim (20 oz or 600 ml) – they appear to be named and sized around standard paper sizes.

Memobottle's Satin Steel set Kickstarter

Copper has its single shape, in A6, with a PVD copper exterior over stainless steel.

And the final element, Titanium Ultralight, is made out of TA1 pure titanium, and weighs just 0.42 lb (190 g), but Memobottle says it's as tough as the Copper and Satin Steel models. This one is available in the taller, thinner Slim model.

For some reason beyond my own novice bottle-carrying knowledge, it seems to be hard to find good, flat, long-lasting, non-plastic water bottles. These are designed to fit in laptop bags, slip into backpacks filled with books or even a coat or trouser pocket without unnecessary bulk.

The Copper model is built to last Kickstarter

Every bottle sold provides five months of safe water access to those lacking it, thanks to the founders' collaboration with Water.org, a nonprofit organisation that has so far provided safe drinking and hygiene water supplies to 68 million people around the globe.

These new anniversary bottles come in a range of different packages, from single vessels to the entire collection. With only a few days left of the Memobottle Kickstarter campaign – which, as of writing, has 1,440 backers – you can buy the popular A6 model in Satin Steel for US$51, the A6 Copper for $55, and the Titanium Ultralight Slim for $110, all 15% off their future sale price. The four-piece set of Satin Steel bottles are $192 (23% off), while a mixed-sized Elements Trio is $203 (23% off).

The Satin Steel and Copper bottles will be delivered before Christmas and shipped worldwide, however the Titanium Ultralight model won't be ready until April 2025.

Source: Kickstarter