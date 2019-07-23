The problem with emulation systems is threefold. Firstly, you need to download games from somewhere in ROM (Read Only Memory) form and upload this to your device. Secondly, the ROMs aren't always great and quite a few don't work as expected. And thirdly, there's the legal aspect. While there are many great video game ROMs out there that are unlicensed (and therefore legal to own), a lot of games are still protected by the ESA and are illegal to distribute. So, as they say, caveat emptor.