The "world's largest outdoor TV" is made from carbon fiber and titanium. At the push of a button on the remote, the 301 will rise from its underground home, reaching its full height of 6 m (19 ft) in 25 seconds. It then takes a further 40 seconds for the seven panels to unfold and interlock, before the visuals fire up and the movie party can get started on the 301-inch (7.6 m) screen.