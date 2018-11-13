"Depending on how we tune it, our system can reduce up to 15 dB in the relevant frequency range," Loe tells us. "We get the highest levels of noise reduction if we tune our system towards the lowest frequencies, since this is where most of the wind noise energy is located. However, human hearing is less sensitive at lower frequencies, so we are currently in a testing phase to figure out exactly what is the optimal tuning, for maximal subjective attenuation without removing traffic sounds."