One notable piece that can't be changed is the exhaust – usually one of the first handful of parts to go in the bin after a new bike makes it home to the garage. There's only so far you can go with the concept of Euro IV compliant customization. Still, this kind of configurable bike buying experience could become more and more the norm as low-volume additive manufacturing continues to get cheaper and more convenient. And while the DAB customization process is mainly a color picker for the moment, there's no reason it can't be expanded to include new bodywork shapes, bar setups, rim types, additional exhaust options and a bunch of other bits and pieces as the concept matures.