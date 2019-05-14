So, DARPA has initiated the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, which kicks off with a Proposers Day on May 17, 2019 in Arlington, WA. It's one of several programs that the agency is running to promote what it called "mosaic warfare." That is, producing systems that rely much less on the human aircrews and more on a blend of human and machine intelligences that build on the strengths of each. In addition, such mosaic systems can be very quickly developed and upgraded as technology progresses, as well as being highly adaptable to new situations by replacing elements as needed.