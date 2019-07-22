David Mayman flies the JB-10 jetpack around Sydney Harbour
We've been reporting on David Mayman and Jetpack Aviation for some years now, and this weekend he was in Sydney with his roaring jet turbine JB-10 jetpack to take another stab at a flight he tried to perform 10 years ago. We were privileged to watch this stunning flight in person.
Mayman's previous attempt, wearing a hydrogen peroxide rocket belt, saw him run out of juice and end up crashing into the water. This weekend's event, as well as being a chance for Mayman to redeem himself in his home city, was done to promote a new documentary called Own the Sky, coming soon to international release.
Check out the flight in the following video, and stay tuned for more details in the coming days.
