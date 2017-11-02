If you're setting off into wilderness for some relaxation but have a long hike to get through first, you're going to want to keep your load to minimum. Hammocks that weigh less than an iPhone 7 are one solution, and a new one to hit Kickstarter is claiming to undercut them all.

Billed as the world's lightest hammock, the DayLite is made by Minnesota's Superior National Gear, which also produces a heftier down-filled hammock for those more concerned with comfort. The bare-bones version won't have you sleeping like a king in the great outdoors, but with a weight of just 4 ounces (113 g) you'll barely even notice you took it along for the ride. An iPhone 7 by the way, tips the scales at 4.87 oz (138 g).

Made from specialized polyethelene and ripstop nylon, the DayLite Hammock can support up to 300 lb (136 kg). It measures 8 ft long and 3.5 ft across (2.4 x 1 m) when unfurled, with 10-ft (3 m) straps and an aluminum cinch buckle at either end for easy looping around nearby trees. It can also can be stuffed into a tiny, fist-sized carry sack for easy transport.

Early pledges of US$79 are available for the DayLite Hammock, with shipping slated for December if all goes to plan. For those after a better sleep, the down-filled Superior Hammock, which itself weighs just over two lb (900 g), is available for a pledge of $329, with shipping planned for March 2018.