Enjoy over $130 in savings on a new-to-you iPad

The much-revered iPad pretty much ticks all the boxes in everything you would want in a tablet. Thanks to this deal, you won't have to pay full price to get your hands on one.

Apple is notorious for releasing updates on their slate of products faster than we can ever keep up with, but you shouldn't succumb to the pressure of shelling out hundreds — or even thousands — on their latest gadgets. If you want to be on the more practical side, buying a refurbished unit is clearly the most cost-effective option, as it nets you nearly-new tech for a fraction of the price of a brand-new item. Looking to invest in an iPad? This refurbished iPad is on sale for over $130 off.

Thinner and lighter than the standard iPad, this 8th generation iPad from 2020 can be your productivity buddy when you're on the go. It comes equipped with an Apple A12 chip to deliver a powerful performance, whether you're powering through your to-do list, browsing, streaming, gaming, or a combination of all four.

Its 10.2-inch Retina display makes it a breeze to view files and media in crystal clear quality, and the 8MP back camera is capable of snapping stunning photos and footage thanks to features like the hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, face detection, and more. This iPad is also Bluetooth and WiFi-capable, meaning you can connect to any wireless network and wireless devices seamlessly. Siri functionality is also built-in for voice commands.

Instead of paying full price, you can snag this refurbished 8th generation iPad on sale for only $360.99. That's a $138 discount from the usual price of $499.

