One $33 gadget makes traveling with the family so much simpler

TL;DR: Charge on the go with a 220W GaN USB-C 7-Port Charging Station on sale for $32.99 (Reg. $39).

Next time you hit the road with the family, don't let a dead phone delay you. Bring a 220W GaN 7-Port Charging Station to power everything from your smartphone, tablet, or even your laptop, and it's on sale for $32.99 (reg. $39).

Why this charging station?

Equipped with five USB-C and two USB-A ports, this charger provides a total output of 220W, which means you can charge up to seven devices simultaneously. It supports a blazing 100W Power Delivery (PD) fast charge, allowing you to power two high-power devices like laptops at the same time.

Whether it's keeping the kids' tablets ready for the next adventure or ensuring your smartphone and laptop are charged for important updates, this charger has you covered. The versatile design means it's available for devices from most manufacturers, too. iPhones, Androids, and even MacBooks are all compatible.

This charging station's sleek, anti-slip aluminum design is durable enough to handle the rigors of travel, while its 5-foot AC extension cord gives you the flexibility to charge on the go. Even those tough-to-reach airport outlets are fair game when you have this much space. Plus, the advanced GaN technology keeps power flowing quickly and efficiently without overheating, even during long journeys.

Safety is a top priority with this charging stations, which includes multiple protections against overcurrent, short circuits, and overheating, ensuring your devices are safe and secure.

Marked down for a limited time

Get a 220W GaN USB-C 7-Port Charging Station while it's on sale for $32.99.

