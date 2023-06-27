Simplify file transfers with this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, now $30.99

TL;DR: Make file transfers hassle-free and free up memory on your devices with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive (128GB), now on sale for $30.99 (reg. $39).

In this digital age, keeping our files secure and readily available is more critical than ever. Effortlessly expand the storage capacity of your iPad, iPhone, Android devices, and more with the convenient 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive.

Whether dealing with PDF presentations, high-quality 4K videos, or large image files, this device effortlessly manages storage while expanding the data capacity of all your devices. Thanks to its high-speed transmission capability, you can easily store, transfer, and carry all your data conveniently while on the go.

The device features four versatile ports — USB 3.0, lightning, micro-USB, and type-C — and becomes a great asset for various needs and projects. You can directly back up photos and videos from your camera, laptop, and more and save files on multiple devices or the cloud while ensuring the security of your data.

With a sleek and compact design measuring 0.2"H x 1.8"L x 1.8"W and weighing only 0.5oz, this portable device effortlessly fits into pockets, bags, or purses, and its impressive 128GB storage capacity ensures ample space for your files. Additionally, it boasts extensive compatibility, seamlessly working with Mac, Windows, tablets, micro-USB devices, smartphones, and more, allowing for effortless and rapid file transfers across all devices.

The mini device has garnered an impressive rating of 4.75 out of 5 stars and rave reviews. Verified customer Voche N. says the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive is "Exactly what I was looking for. I don't have to switch from one USB to another. Just with this one, I can access all my files and pics wherever I go. I love it."

Expand your storage capacity with this reliable device and purchase the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive with 128GB for $30.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change