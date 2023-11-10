Let the holidays soar with the perfect gift for novice drone enthusiast

TL;DR: The 4K Dual-Camera Drone's user-friendly design, along with its advanced three-way obstacle avoidance system, makes it an excellent choice for beginners seeking a safe and enjoyable drone flying experience. Now on sale for $79.97 (reg. $119.99)

The holiday season is just around the corner, and finding the perfect gift can be difficult. However, if you have a beginner drone enthusiast on your list, this 4K Dual-Camera Drone is sure to hit the mark … both figuratively and literally.

Drones have soared in popularity over recent years, and there are no signs of stopping. They have captured the imagination of hobbyists, photographers, filmmakers, and even various industries. If you or someone you know have recently boarded the drone bandwagon and want to get the most enjoyment out of your newfound interest, this drone is packed with a plethora of features designed to enhance your experience. And better yet, as a lead-up to Black Friday we have further reduced the price to $79.97, but only until November 16th.

One of the standout features of this drone is its one-key start/stop functionality. This ensures that even beginners can get their drone in the air with ease. Once airborne, the drone excels at maintaining a steady hover at a height of about 5 feet. It won't drift around or lose control, making it an ideal choice for those just starting their drone-flying journey. It also boasts three-way obstacle avoidance technology and LED super lights that automatically adjust to the environment.

For those who love capturing breathtaking aerial views, the drone's dual cameras are a real treat. The HD 4K 90° front camera and the 120° wide angle bottom camera will capture images and videos that are truly stunning. The First Person View transmission allows you to see the world from a bird's-eye perspective, and the range of up to 328 feet ensures you can explore the skies to your heart's content. Gesture control makes it even more user-friendly. A simple palm gesture or the formation of a fist can trigger the camera to take photos or record videos, providing an extra layer of control and fun.

With a range of intelligent functions, including 360° flips, fixed-point flight, gravity control, and headless mode, you’re sure to get the most out of your flying experience. And when you're done, the foldable design makes it a breeze to stow away until your next adventure.

Beginners, kids, and experienced flyers alike will be thrilled to find this present under the tree. Whether capturing stunning aerial footage or just having fun with friends and family, it is sure to make this holiday season one to remember.

Regularly valued at $119.99, get this 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners with Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance for only $79.97, no coupon required. Offer expires November 16, 2023 at 11:59PM PST.

Prices subject to change