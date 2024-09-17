Longer nights mean more time to explore with this camper's must-have

TL;DR: See in the dark with these 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, now just $99.99 (reg. $169).

Fall is the right time for nighttime camping, fishing, and hiking, and you can do it right with a pair of 4K Night Vision Binoculars. These digital binoculars can see in total darkness, have 8x magnification, and are only $99.99 (reg. $169).

See in pitch black

These night vision binoculars come packed with 4K HD video recording and a 36MP photo resolution, ensuring that everything you capture is sharp and vibrant. The 4.5-inch TFT LCD screen provides a large and clear view of your footage and images, making it easy to see every detail. With 8x digital zoom and a 24mm objective aperture, you get a great zoomed-in view and a wide field of vision, so you don’t miss a thing.

What really sets these binoculars apart is their infrared night vision. They feature seven adjustable levels of 850nm infrared illumination, which means you can see clearly in pitch-black conditions up to 1,315 feet away. Whether you’re dealing with varying light levels or complete darkness, these binoculars adjust to your needs. Plus, the 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to five hours of use, and recharging is simple with the included Type-C cable.

On top of all that, the binoculars are designed with user-friendliness in mind. They come with a 32GB TF card for plenty of storage and a neck strap to make carrying them easier during late night adventures. So, whether you’re capturing high-definition video of a rare owl or snapping photos of your latest river monster, these night vision binoculars have got you covered for all your nighttime adventures.

Get the right gear for your next adventure after dark.

Pick up a pair of 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars with 8x Digital Zoom for $99.99 (reg. $169).

