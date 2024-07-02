This $400 eScooter Goes toe-to-toe with big brands

TL;DR: This 500W Electric Scooter has hardware to challenge the big brands, but it's priced for a budget. Ride up to 25mph with a 30-mile range on an eScooter that only costs $399.97.

Not all eScooters are built the same. What sets this Electric 500W Folding Scooter apart is the range, speed, and price. A max speed of 25MPH and a 30-mile range is pretty standard for eScooters but only for higher priced machines.

This model is priced like a budget scooter with specs more on par with far more expensive models like the GoTrax GX1. Notably, this scooter actually has a higher max weight limit, supporting 330 pounds rather than 300, and you can get it on sale for only $399.97 instead of $999.

Charging takes about three hours depending on the connected power supply. Ride to work and disconnect to recharge in your office, or fold the whole scooter and bring it with you. Just be mindful of the weight. The 40lb weight may help keep your scooter stable while you ride, but it does make it a little hefty to carry around.

10-inch air-filled tires give you a smooth ride on rough terrain. Commute to work or school, even if you have to hit inclines up to 15 degrees.

Connect your scooter to the Electric2Fun app via Bluetooth to track your ride, adjust your settings, and perform maintenance or troubleshooting. The app also lets you lock up remotely so nobody can roll your ride away.

This discount lasts for a very limited time before the price goes back up by $500.

You have until July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the Electric Folding Scooter for $399.97.

