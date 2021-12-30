This 6-in-1 digital ruler precisely measures everything + it's on sale

The MEAZOR 6-in-1 Multifunction Digital Laser Measurer with Expert Accessory Kit will be the only accessory you'll need to measure everything accurately, from simple house projects to high-end floor plans. Best yet, it's now an extra 20% off for our second Cyber Week Sale.

Whether you're working on a house project, measuring a tight, awkward space, or need precise vector drawings of your measurements, the MEAZOR 6-in-1 Measuring Tool has your back — designed with the capacity to measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects. This small yet mighty gadget measures up to 82 feet and works as a precise laser measurer, bubble level, protractor, 2D floor plan scanner, curve measurer, and a scale/rolling ruler!

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the digital measuring tool is a pocket-friendly device, measuring only .8"H x 3.9"L x 2.1"W, and makes a great gadget to take with you anywhere you go. A 184ppi tempered glass touch screen provides an easily readable display that provides accurate measurements, while an STM32 high-speed microprocessor supports 120% better processing efficiency. Plus, its powerful 550 mAh battery supports up to 30 days of standby time or 16 running hours per charge.

[MEAZOR Unboxing] What's included in MEAZOR "Family Bucket"?

Included with the device is a MEAZOR downloadable app that houses all your measurements, allows you to draw and edit measuring results, and exports vector drawings in various formats. The multi-use ruler also comes with a mini tripod and an aluminum tripod for even more accuracy while measuring, a T-6 Hex screwdriver, a 100 cm extension bar, and an EVA accessory case for safekeeping the complete kit. It also makes an excellent gift for the handy person in your life.

While the MEAZOR 6-in-1 Multifunction Digital Laser Measurer with Expert Accessory Kit is regularly priced at $279, the efficient measuring tool is further priced dropped for a limited time to only $177.59 with code CYBER20 at checkout. Take your measurements to new heights for years to come with this multifaceted product.

Prices subject to change.