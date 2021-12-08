Pichi X2 titanium multi-tool packs in a wrench, crowbar and more

If you tried carrying a wrench, bit driver, knife, crowbar and bottle opener with you at all times, your pockets would get pretty full. That's where the Pichi X2 multi-tool comes in, as it combines all five functions in one device.

Created by Canadian startup Pichi Design, the X2 features a Grade 5 titanium alloy body with a stone-washed ceramic surface. It reportedly tips the scales at just 44 grams (1.6 oz), not counting its optional leather holster – it also has its own integrated belt clip.

Perhaps the X2's most prominent feature is its ratcheting wrench, which can be used to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts ranging from 3/16th to 13/16th of an inch in width. A magnetic receptacle on the multi-tool's underside accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit, although it should be noted that those bits have to be carried separately.

The Pichi X2 in wrenching action Pichi Design

Cutting tasks can be performed with a fold-out No. 11 high-carbon steel surgical blade, which locks in place both when in use and when folded down. Once that blade dulls or breaks, it can be user-replaced with another of the same size.

An angled crowbar on the non-wrench end of the X2 is capable of jobs like prying lids off cans and jars, or pulling small nails out of wood. And yes, because this is a multi-tool, it also features the requisite bottle opener.

Should you be interested, the Pichi X2 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of CAD$99 (about US$78) will get you one with a set of three blades – the planned retail price is CAD$139 (US$110).

You can see it in use, in the video below.

PICHI X2：Titanium All-In-One Pocket Tool For Everyday Carry

Sources: Kickstarter, Pichi Design

