© 2021 New Atlas
Outdoors

Pichi X2 titanium multi-tool packs in a wrench, crowbar and more

By Ben Coxworth
December 08, 2021
Pichi X2 titanium multi-tool p...
The Pichi X2 is presently on Kickstarter
The Pichi X2 is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The Pichi X2 in wrenching action
1/5
The Pichi X2 in wrenching action
The Pichi X2, doing some crowbarin'
2/5
The Pichi X2, doing some crowbarin'
A receptacle on the Pichi X2's underside accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit
3/5
A receptacle on the Pichi X2's underside accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit
The Pichi X2 is presently on Kickstarter
4/5
The Pichi X2 is presently on Kickstarter
Cutting tasks can be performed with the Pichi X2's fold-out No. 11 high-carbon steel surgical blade
5/5
Cutting tasks can be performed with the Pichi X2's fold-out No. 11 high-carbon steel surgical blade
View gallery - 5 images

If you tried carrying a wrench, bit driver, knife, crowbar and bottle opener with you at all times, your pockets would get pretty full. That's where the Pichi X2 multi-tool comes in, as it combines all five functions in one device.

Created by Canadian startup Pichi Design, the X2 features a Grade 5 titanium alloy body with a stone-washed ceramic surface. It reportedly tips the scales at just 44 grams (1.6 oz), not counting its optional leather holster – it also has its own integrated belt clip.

Perhaps the X2's most prominent feature is its ratcheting wrench, which can be used to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts ranging from 3/16th to 13/16th of an inch in width. A magnetic receptacle on the multi-tool's underside accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit, although it should be noted that those bits have to be carried separately.

The Pichi X2 in wrenching action
The Pichi X2 in wrenching action

Cutting tasks can be performed with a fold-out No. 11 high-carbon steel surgical blade, which locks in place both when in use and when folded down. Once that blade dulls or breaks, it can be user-replaced with another of the same size.

An angled crowbar on the non-wrench end of the X2 is capable of jobs like prying lids off cans and jars, or pulling small nails out of wood. And yes, because this is a multi-tool, it also features the requisite bottle opener.

Should you be interested, the Pichi X2 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of CAD$99 (about US$78) will get you one with a set of three blades – the planned retail price is CAD$139 (US$110).

You can see it in use, in the video below.

PICHI X2：Titanium All-In-One Pocket Tool For Everyday Carry

Sources: Kickstarter, Pichi Design

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!