A portable monitor and lifetime license to MS Office for under $300

There's hardly anything as frustrating as that expensive laptop that you just purchased not really being large enough to accommodate all of your work needs, and that frustration can be damaging long-term. Constantly having to drag and drop, minimize, maximize and switch tabs, can be exhausting and completely take you out of your workflow. Sometimes your average-sized computer can feel like you're using this. Thankfully Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac can eliminate all of those problems for you.

The 13.3" diagonal screen offers 1080p full HD, providing an optimal experience to see photos, videos, and files in better detail. The hybrid signals enable you to enjoy ultra-fast video transmission and plug and play experience. As far as convenience and ease of use are concerned, Mobile Pixels Duex Plus uses auto-rotation to automatically sense its orientation and switch the monitor upside down. Users can also enjoy bringing this sleek, matte-finished piece of equipment on the go with them as it is 30% lighter and 40% slimmer than its predecessor.

With all of these incredible features, it's no surprise that Duex Plus has 4.8/5 stars on GforGadget.com, and has a review from The Gadgeteer praising its convenience "This is the best implementation that I’ve personally used for a secondary laptop screen" as well as its price point, "The Kickstarter backer prices seem to be pretty good compared to most other external USB-C monitors on the market."

And don't forget the second half of the deal, a Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac. It includes a lifetime license for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It is immediately accessible, courtesy of instant delivery and download, and it offers free customer support. Microsoft Office is such an industry staple that one reviewer nailed it when they simply said, "Great product, highly recommend."

You can purchase Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac and enjoy the great combo right now for just $299.99 That's a 53% markdown from the MSRP of $648.

Prices subject to change.