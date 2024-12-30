How to banish annoying YouTube ads and protect your family online

TL;DR: Comprehensive digital protection for the whole family is now available at AdGuard's lowest price ever: $15.97 (through January 12).

How online are you? How about your family? Even if you're not terminal, installing AdGuard on your devices can greatly improve your internet life by blocking all kinds of annoying intrusions and dangerous attempts at trickery. And if you are terminally online? You should already be leaving this article to make the purchase.

Block ads and protect your personal data | AdGuard

From YouTube's incredibly frustrating video interruptions to social networks' penchant for tracking users, life online can be A Lot. With the AdGuard Family Plan, you can protect up to nine devices with the world's most advanced ad blocker.

Annoying banners, intrusive pop-ups, and disruptive video promotions will no longer get in the way of binge-watching, doomscrolling, gaming, or even (believe it or not) doing homework. And on the occasion it misses an ad? You can manually make it go away.

Beyond that, AdGuard provides visibility into who or what is trying to track you online (as it blocks them from doing so) and guards against malware and phishing. Its intuitive system is impressive, but customizable settings and filters allow you to catch (or ignore) whatever suits your family.

You might assume there are some robust parental controls on a family-focused AdGuard plan, and you'd be right. In addition to hiding the family's data and online activity to create a safer internet for your kids, you can restrict access to adult content (or whatever you deem inappropriate for their eyes).

A secure, almost peaceful browsing environment for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS devices is both accessible and kind of ridiculously affordable with this deal. On top of that, it's got rave reviews with at least 4.5 stars on G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot.

Get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard's Family Plan for $15.97 — lowest price ever — through January 12 (reg. $169).

