aloSIM gifts you a holiday with zero roaming costs—$50 credit for $20

TL;DR: AloSIM offers seamless global connectivity with the added perk of a $50 credit towards versatile data packages, ensuring affordable and hassle-free communication while traveling. Get this instant gift until December 25th for only $19.95 (reg. $50).

Still on the hunt for the perfect holiday present? aloSIM offers the gift of hassle-free travel connectivity by cutting out roaming costs. As a digital offer, you will receive access immediately, meaning your shopping stress is also eliminated!

In our connected world, staying in touch while traveling is essential. But those hefty roaming charges? AloSIM is here to banish them, offering an instant, budget-friendly solution for hassle-free connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.2/5 stars on the Google Play Store aloSim provides peace of mind, knowing that you won’t be coming home to a shocking phone bill.

Now getting aloSIM is more appealing than ever. Until December 25th, for the further reduced price of only $19.97, you will receive $50 towards a lifetime eSIM plan. Remember though, your eSIM is ever-ready for action, though your data package is only good for the duration you selected during purchase. When you're set, load your eSIM with a plan that suits your data and time needs. With packages starting at just $4.50, aloSIM offers unmatched flexibility and unbeatable value.

Forget the hassle of buying a local SIM card or dealing with complicated activation processes. AloSIM's instant eSIM card allows you to connect to local networks seamlessly, instantly, and without the need for physical cards. Just visit their user-friendly website, choose your destination, and activate your eSIM—it's that easy! (Be sure, however, that your device is eSIM compatible.)

Once you secure your voucher, a day or two before your adventure, pick a data package with aloSIM. Simply install it on your device, and voila! Activate your package upon arrival at your destination to kickstart your data-filled journey.

Whether you're jetting off on a winter getaway or orchestrating the grandest gift-giving mission for the globetrotter on your list, aloSIM brings cheer to staying connected.

Get aloSIM Traveler's Lifetime eSIM Plus Mobile Data Plan with a $50 credit for $19.97 (reg. $50) until 11:59PM PST on December 25, 2023, no coupon required.

Prices subject to change