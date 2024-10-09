The new way to avoid roaming charges while you travel

TL;DR: Use your phone while you travel internationally when you get a $35 aloSIM Traveler's Data Plan.

Using your phone while traveling can lead to hefty roaming charges, but you can sidestep that with aloSIM’s Traveler’s Plan. For just $34.99, you get a lifetime eSIM and a $50 credit for international data plans, keeping you connected on the go.

With aloSIM, you don’t need to worry about physically changing SIM cards when you travel to another country. The aloSIM plan lets you use local networks without paying those sky-high roaming fees. The data packages are also totally customizable based on your needs. You can choose from options starting as low as $4.50 per week, making it easy to manage your budget.

aloSIM - Traveler's Mobile Data Plan

If your trip lasts 11 weeks, you could potentially have full mobile data coverage for that entire time. The flexibility of being able to add data whenever you need it is a game-changer, particularly for frequent travelers or those embarking on longer journeys.

Setting up your eSIM is simple. Just download the aloSIM app, purchase your data plan, and install the eSIM directly onto your device. There’s no need to visit a physical store or order a physical SIM card. The eSIM works on a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Androids, tablets, and even laptops that support eSIM. Plus, with access to 5G and LTE speeds, you can trust that your connection will be fast enough for video calls, map navigation, or even streaming your favorite shows.



No more travel nickel and diming

Wherever you go, make sure your phone works like home.

Get the aloSIM Traveler's Mobile Data Plan for $34.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change