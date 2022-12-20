Get two great drones for less than the price of one with this deal

If you're interested in owning a drone but haven't been interested in the hefty prices, then you are in luck! Right now you can get both the Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone together for less than the price of one.

The modern world has created plenty of incredible pieces of technology, and one of the most impressive is the drone. While they were formerly reserved seemingly to just corporations or countries, we are now seeing that drones are becoming ubiquitous and that everyday regular civilians are able to own and use them. Unfortunately, a big drawback for many interested in exploring the fun of this technology is that drones can be prohibitively expensive.

Both of these drones feature 4K wide-angle front cameras with 90° adjustment and 720p bottom cameras. Additionally, they both have altitude hold mode which offers a more accurate and stable hovering fly. You can connect to an App or APK system to take pictures, video, and real-time transmission through the phone camera image. Plus, the 4-channel mode allows you to ascend, descend, go forward, go backward, left sideward fly, right sideward fly, and do a rolling 360. Lastly, a 6-axis gyroscope allows for smoother flights and more convenient control.

Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Camera Drone

The Alpha Z PRO comes in a sleek black color and can fly from 7 to 9 minutes thanks to its 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery. The Flying Fox comes in a silver finish and flies for 9 to 12 minutes thanks to its 3.7V. 2000mAh LiPo battery. It also features a gesture control to allow you to take a photo or record a video simply using hand gestures.

Right now you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera drone bundle for just $129.99. That's a 67% markdown from its MSRP of $398!

Prices subject to change