Get two HD dual-camera drones for the price of one with this bundle

Are you ready to see the world from a bird's eye view? The Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle brings forth two best-selling drones, now available for the price of one — both outfitted with 4K cameras and features galore.

According to U.S. drone statistics, roughly 15% of Americans have flown a drone, and that number will likely rise in the year 2022. If you love exploring, taking pictures and videos, and seeing the world from a different perspective, investing in a drone (or, in this case, two) may be in your plan for the new year.

The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone boasts a refined all-black exterior that will take amazing images and video with its 4K wide-angle front camera and 720p bottom camera. The adjustments are minimal for an ultimate flight and content capture with an altitude hold mode and a headless mode. When you're ready to retrieve the drone, all you need to do is use its one-key automatic return, and it will come back on its own. You'll be able to view all the content in real-time through its designated app and bring on all the fantastic footage.

Containing many similar features, the Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone differentiates itself by dressing in a sleek silver exterior. The drone can take photos or record videos with gesture control by following your hand gesture commands. There's also a follow function that allows you to link your desired target and capture unique 4K HD content for up to 12 minutes at a time. Ascend, descend, go forwards or backward, and more, with a versatile four-channel mode.

The kit comes complete with the two drones, batteries for each, a charging cable, and several other accessories. While typically priced at $398 for both drones, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle today at 56% off and only $174.99. Bring on the adventures in 2022 with this unstoppable duo.

Prices subject to change.