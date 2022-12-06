Score a like-new Amazon Echo Dot for less than $20 for 24 hours only

"Alexa, can I buy an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $20?" The answer: Yes, you totally can.

With the holiday season kicking into gear, it's prime time to boast to your guests just how good your music taste is beyond Spotify Wrapped. When you have them over, blast your tunes with the help of a friend, Alexa. The Echo Dot affords you a reliable smart assistant for a wallet-friendly price, and as part of our December Deal of the Day, you can grab a refurbished one on sale for only $18.99 in the next 24 hours.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a portable, hands-free device with a small built-in speaker that you can control with just your voice. It connects to the Alexa Voice Service to help you play music, make calls, send and receive messages, and provide vital information like breaking news, sports updates, the latest weather reports, and more — all in an instant.

As far as reliability goes, the device can hear you from across the room, even while music is playing. Simply say the wake word "Alexa," and it will ask you what you need in a snap. You can also install multiple Echo Dot devices across your home, and Alexa will respond intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with Echo Spatial Perception or ESP. It also works with other smart home devices like lights, TVs, fans, and thermostats, allowing you to enjoy hands-free voice control over your entire home.

While this Echo Dot is refurbished, it's listed with a grade "A" rating, meaning it's in near-mint condition and has barely any scuffing on the case.

Its original retail price is $49, but in the next 24 hours, you can get it on sale for only $18.99 thanks to our December Deal of the Day campaign.

