Become an Amazon Web Services expert in 2022 and pay what you want

There's no need to wait until the new year to tackle new goals. If you've been interested in becoming an Amazon Web Services expert but don't know where to start, this bundle is a great contender. Plus, for a limited time, you'll pay only what you want.

Amazon Web Services, one of the world's most prominent cloud platforms, is gaining traction as the go-to destination for leading companies — bringing the need for more IT professionals that are experts in AWS principles.

With six eBook courses and over 50 hours of detailed content, The Complete Amazon Web Services eBook Bundle can help boost your chances of starting a new career or adding extra credentials (and income) to your portfolio. This lifetime eBook series has in-depth DevOps, identity management, and data security lessons and is led by professional AWS industry insiders with impressive resumes. With an easy-to-comprehend course flow, you'll be taught proven strategies to master key AWS concepts, secure your applications, and more.

The bundle provides step-by-step guidance that helps you become an expert in deploying and managing fault-tolerant systems, elevates your understanding of the AWS cloud, and shows you how to dominate AWS Lambda. This efficient and scalable computer service provides developers with a powerful platform to design and develop. You'll be able to access all the content online or offline, allowing for the latest AWS training wherever you are.

While The Complete Amazon Web Services eBook Bundle is priced at $215, you can purchase the career-boosting bundle and pay what you want. All you need to do is pick the amount you're willing to pay, and if it's less than the average price, you'll go home with some of the courses. If you beat the price average, you'll take home the entire bundle. You'll also get entered to win an exclusive giveaway if you beat the top bidder's price. Build on your career and learn new skills with this complete AWS bundle.

