An Apple MacBook Air for under $300? Believe it!

They say that seeing is believing, and believe us when you feast your eyes on this Apple MacBook Air for under $300—the best pricing you’ll find on the web. If you’ve been waiting to get on the MacBook bandwagon, there is no time like the present.

Apple, in general, is known for its innovative thinking, its commitment to quality, and its cutting-edge products—whether it be iPads, AirPods, watches, and more. Ever since the MacBook Air came out on the market back in 2008, the laptop has been considered a frontrunner, and this model, in particular, contributed to the company selling a total of 19 million Macs for all of fiscal 2014.

Despite being an older version, this MacBook Air has many of the bells and whistles that we have come to love about Apple laptops. With a sleek, lightweight design (it weighs less than 3 pounds!), it offers enough power to keep you firing through your tasks, thanks to its 5th Gen 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor. And if you do need to pump it up, the Turbo Boost can help to ramp up the speed of the CPU. The Intel HD Graphics 5000 graphics processor will give you a great viewing experience on the 13.3" widescreen TFT LED backlit display, and with 128GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space to store your files. Add in an integrated 720p FaceTime HD webcam, a variety of ports, and a 12-hour battery life and you’ve got yourself one sweet device.

This model is refurbished, meaning it may come with some light scuffing on the bevel or minor scratches on the body, but you can rest easy knowing it will be working perfectly. As an extra assurance, it comes with an aftermarket 60-day parts and labor warranty from a third party.

From now until September 30, 2022, you can purchase this 2014 refurbished MacBook Air, complete with a black case and charger, for only $295.99—no coupons necessary. Get in on this deal and become a part of the Apple family.

Prices subject to change.