Level up your iPad game with this $95 Apple Magic Keyboard Folio

TL;DR: Now reduced even further to $ 94.97 (reg. $249), this Open Box Magic Keyboard Folio transforms your 10th generation iPad from a portable tablet to a productivity powerhouse with a full-sized keyboard, trackpad, and adjustable stand.

The 10th generation iPad is a fantastic little device— light, powerful, perfect for keeping you entertained on the go. But for those of us who crave the productivity of a laptop, the on-screen keyboard can cumbersome. Enter the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Imagine this: crafting emails, reports, or even the next great American novel with the satisfying click-clack of a full-sized keyboard. No more pecking at the screen like a pigeon. The Magic Keyboard Folio boasts comfy keys with real travel (those millimeters make a world of difference) for a typing experience that won't leave you longing for the good old days.

A large, click-anywhere trackpad lets you navigate iPadOS with the grace of a seasoned surfer. Need to adjust brightness on the fly? A simple flick your fingers and—poof! —your iPad obeys. Plus, there's a handy function row with all sorts of shortcuts, so you can skip to the good stuff without wrestling with menus.

The Magic Keyboard Folio's true genius lies in its versatility. It's a two-piece design that seamlessly integrates with your iPad, offering full front and back protection. Think of it as a suit of armor for your digital adventures. This secure magnetic attachment ensures a sleek, professional look, so you can go from conquering spreadsheets to blending in with the coffee shop scene without a wardrobe change. Plus, an adjustable stand allows you to find the perfect viewing angle, whether you're crafting presentations, binging your favorite show, or battling digital dragons in your latest guilty pleasure.

This Magic Keyboard Folio is offered as "Open Box." This simply means that the packaging might exhibit minor wear, or the previous owner may have opted for a different solution. The good news for you is that this translates to significant cost savings. You acquire all the same exceptional features—the comfortable typing experience, the intuitive trackpad, and the shortcut-rich function row— at a remarkable price.

The Magic Keyboard Folio is ready to transform your iPad from a casual couch companion into a productivity powerhouse. So, say goodbye to the frustration of on-screen typing and level up your iPad game.

Elevate your iPad 10th Gen from a casual entertainment device to a professional workhorse with this Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (Open Box) for the further reduced price of $ 94.97 (reg. $249).

StackSocial prices subject to change