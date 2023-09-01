Secure a nearly-new Apple MacBook Air for under $300 this Labor Day

TL;DR: Upgrade your tech with a refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Air (2015) and pay only $255.97 (reg. $399) through September 4 for our Labor Day Sale.

It's no secret that technology constantly evolves, especially regarding the digital devices we use daily. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop but don't have the budget to splurge, you've come to the right place.

This refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13" Core i5, 2.7GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD, originally priced at $399, has now seen an even steeper price drop to a jaw-dropping $255.97. This limited-time offer is available through September 4, giving you the perfect opportunity to update your technology at an unprecedented price.

Despite being released in 2015, the Apple MacBook Air still holds its ground as a reliable workhorse. Powered by a Core i5 2.7GHz processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop provides smooth multitasking and efficient performance for everyday tasks. Whether browsing the web, working on documents, or streaming media, this device ensures a seamless experience with up to 12 hours of battery per charge.

Apple's design philosophy has always been a cut above the rest, and this MacBook Air is no exception. The laptop is durable and incredibly portable with a sleek, lightweight aluminum construction. The 13.3" display with a resolution of 1440 x 900 delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for both work and streaming your latest binge. With a 128GB SSD, you'll also get rapid data access and quick boot times, helping your applications launch quickly.

Boasting a Grade B rating of this MacBook Air doesn't dampen its value or performance; in fact, it offers a fantastic opportunity for those looking for affordability without sacrificing essential features. While the laptop may contain minor cosmetic imperfections, they are superficial and don't affect performance. This reduced pricing makes the refurbished MacBook Air an excellent choice for students, budget-conscious professionals, and anyone seeking a reliable laptop at an unbeatable price.

Don't miss your chance to snag a refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Air (2015) featuring a Core i5, 2.7GHz, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for only $255.97 (reg. $399). No coupon code is needed for this Labor Day deal, but you'll need to secure yours before the offer ends on September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change