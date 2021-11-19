Get the #1 top-grossing language-learning app for $179

Why do you keep putting off learning a new language? Not enough time? Barely passed Spanish in high school? Think you’re too old? Excuses are many, but let us, together with Babbel, tell you why you should expand your linguistic capabilities.

Not only may it boost your intelligence levels, but learning to speak a foreign language can also postpone dementia in older people. Studies have shown that people who are bilingual have denser gray matter in their language centers, and the parts of their brain that are devoted to memory, reasoning, and planning are larger.

Then there are the career opportunities. Many larger corporations have offices worldwide. Think how much better your chances are of landing that job if your bosses know that you have the language skills that could benefit them in other countries (not to mention the potential salary increase).

If you have the travel bug, learning to speak other languages is going to make your visits so much easier and that much more fun! Talking to native speakers will be much less intimidating, and fluency can come in handy in any kind of emergency situation. Truly connecting with the locals through language will give you a more genuine sense of what daily life is like.

Of course, those are but a few of the benefits, and now that you’re convinced that it is one of the most productive ways to spend your time, let’s take a closer look at Babbel. Nothing like your old high school language classes, it is designed to get you speaking in your chosen language right away. With over 10,000 hours of content and access to 14 languages, you’ll soon be conversing on a variety of topics. Short lessons, personalized review sessions, and speech recognition technology all help to make your experience fun and, more importantly, practical and productive.

Its high ratings and over 10 million users speak for themselves, but the personal reviews solidify the app’s value. “Babbel is a great way to learn a language!” “It is by far one of the best programs.” Named Fast Company's "most innovative company in education" in 2016, for two weeks only, from November 19 to December 3, a lifetime subscription can be yours for only $179 (reg. $499).

Prices subject to change.