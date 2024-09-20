A top language learning apps just dropped its price by over $400

TL;DR: Study 14 new languages with a lifetime subscription to Babbel, now on sale for $139.97.

Learning a new language isn't easy, but it can be so useful whether you're traveling, working, or connecting with new friends. Don't know how to get started? A lifetime subscription to Babbel is now down to $139.97 (reg. $599).

How Babbel makes learning a language easy

If just the thought of getting started on taking on a new language puts the fear of high school Spanish in you, then you can rest easy that Babbel is not about drills. It’s not about endless hours learning about verbs and all their irregularities. It’s about learning what you want to say in the context you want to say it through podcasts, games, videos, and more.

By logging on for only 10 minutes a day (of course, you can go longer if you want to!) you can access short, bite-sized lessons and cover a number of real-life topics such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and much more! With consistent practice, you could be speaking your newly learned language confidently after just one month.

The voices that are teaching you are all native speakers who will guide you through pronunciation. Moreover, to ensure that you don’t just memorize the words and phrases, Babbel uses speech recognition technology so that you can sound authentic as well. Babbel employs proven cognitive techniques that move new vocabulary through your brain’s six memory stages, making sure what you learn really sticks.

