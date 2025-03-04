I quit other language apps, but this one is really teaching me French

TL;DR: Get Babbel lifetime access for $129.99 using code LEARN40 at checkout to March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT (reg. $599).

I’ve tried learning French more than I can count – and failed every time. Most language apps bore me to death, constantly repeat themselves, or guilt-trip me with aggressive notifications (looking at you, Mr. Green Owl). But I’m giving it one last shot with Babbel.

It’s the #1 language-learning app in the world, and while I’ve avoided it in the past because of the price, this lifetime deal for $129.99 with code LEARN40 finally convinced me to try it. No monthly Duolingo fees – just full access to all 14 languages forever.

First Impressions

I just downloaded Babbel, and I’m already hooked. It’s asking me to set a weekly learning goal, so I’m going all in. The first lesson was quick and to the point—I just brushed up on basic French greetings in less than five minutes. It’s way more engaging than other apps, and I already feel I’m progressing.

One Month In

After a month of using Babbel, here’s why I’m still sticking with it:

AI-powered speech recognition helps me pronounce words like bonjour and merci correctly.

Quick review lessons let me reinforce what I’ve learned on busy days.

Bite-sized lessons fit into random free moments, so I stay consistent.

Want to start your own language-learning journey? Get Babbel for just $129.99 until March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you use code LEARN40 at checkout.

