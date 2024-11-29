A Babbel Lifetime Subscription is only $130, Courtesy of StackSocial

TL;DR: Black Friday is your chance to get a lifetime subscription to Babbel for $129.97 (reg. $599), but this sale ends December 8.

Some language-learning apps are just memorization exercises. If you want something more practical, try Babbel. This language-learning tool focuses on conversation skills in 14 languages, and it's only $129.97 for a lifetime subscription.



The practical language learning app

Babbel’s learning methods go beyond just vocabulary and grammar; they focus on building conversational skills quickly. If you’ve ever dreamed of confidently ordering tapas in Spanish or discussing art in Italian, Babbel’s proven methods can make it happen.

So why does Babbel work so well? It was developed by a team of over 100 expert linguists. That's why it takes a more comprehensive approach to learning a language. Lessons are bite-sized, taking just 10 to 15 minutes, so they easily fit into your day.

With access to 14 languages—including Spanish, French, German, and Japanese—you’re not confined to just one choice. In fact, you can try them all. The lessons are designed to prioritize real-life topics like dining, shopping, and navigating public transport. So you don't have to wait until you're fluent to take your new language for a spin. Babbel even incorporates speech recognition technology to fine-tune your pronunciation, so you’ll sound more like a local and less like a tourist.

Babbel even lets you sync your progress across devices. Start a lesson on your phone during a coffee break and pick up where you left off on your laptop at home. Planning a trip where Wi-Fi might be spotty? Babbel’s offline mode lets you download lessons in advance, so you never have to pause your progress.

Unlock a lifetime of language lessons.

You only have until December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription on sale for $129.97.

