Be a plant expert and save up to 30% with this sale

Worried you may not have been born with a green thumb? A lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan helps identify plants and gives customized care advice to help you keep your plants thriving.

Plus, the app is now part of the Your Bundle, Your Way event — saving you up to 30% on amazing apps and software.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store and listed as a 7 Must See Plant Identification iPhone Apps contender on iPhonesness, the NatureID app uses innovative AI technology to identify over 14,000 indoor and outdoor plant species. It then provides you with specific diagnoses of their state and recommendations on what soil, fertilizer, or temperature conditions are needed to keep the plant alive and well.

By collaborating with expert botanists, the app contains a fountain of knowledge in the form of articles and videos to help you improve your everyday care routine and keep your plants healthy. There's even a light meter that measures sunlight levels in your home and provides the most appropriate placement of your new plant.

How exactly does it work? All you have to do to identify the plant is take a picture directly through the app or choose from your photo library — such as the picture from a previous walk through the park. Once the image is uploaded, a suggested plant recognition screen will pop up in three seconds and provide you with the necessary information to keep your plant as healthy as possible. Verified user Debbie Clark states, "It is so easy to use and very helpful with plant care and maintenance. I can now identify [all] the awesome plants I see in random places."

While the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription usually is $59, it is on sale for $19.99.

