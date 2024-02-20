Celebrate President's Day in style: Go green with this $700 BirdBike

TL;DR: The BirdBike offers you the exhilarating combination of zero emissions, a top speed of 20mph, a remarkable 50-mile range on one charge, and the joy of effortless exploration through city streets and beyond. Together with free shipping, it’s now on sale for the best price on the web—$699.97 (reg. $2,299.99).

Ready to go on a journey that's as eco-friendly as it is exhilarating? Well, buckle up (or rather pedal up) for a ride that's sure to make you smile while keeping the planet happy too. The BirdBike is your eco-conscious ticket to high-flying fun!

Say goodbye to mundane commutes and hello to the thrill of the open road—or sidewalk, or bike lane—with the BirdBike! This snazzy two-wheeler isn't just your average bike; it's a turbocharged marvel of modern engineering, designed to make every ride a celebration of environmentally friendly adventure.

Powered by the latest in electric motor technology, the BirdBike zips through city streets with effortless grace, leaving nothing but smiles and zero emissions in its wake. With a top speed of 20mph and an impressive 50-mile range on a single charge, you can venture farther and faster than ever before. Whether you're cruising to work, exploring your neighborhood, or embarking on an epic urban adventure, the BirdBike is your trusty steed, ready to take you wherever your heart desires.

Introducing: Bird Bike

Riding the BirdBike isn't just good for the planet—it's also a fantastic workout disguised as pure, unadulterated fun. Feel the wind in your hair as you pedal your way to fitness, toning muscles, boosting cardiovascular health, and unleashing your inner daredevil with every twist and turn.

And did we mention customization? With the BirdBike, the power is in your hands—literally! Choose your speed, adjust your resistance, and tailor your ride to suit your mood and fitness goals. Whether you're in the mood for a leisurely cruise or a heart-pounding sprint, this eBike has you covered.

But the best part? By choosing the BirdBike, you're not just choosing a mode of transportation—you're choosing a lifestyle. You're joining a community of eco-warriors, health enthusiasts, and adventure seekers who believe that getting from point A to point B should be as exciting as the journey itself.

And now, during our President’s Day Sale you can be riding high while paying the lowest price on the web. From now until 11:59PM PST on February 21st, you can be the proud owner of a BirdBike for 70% off the suggested retail price, plus receive free shipping.

So what are you waiting for? It's time to spread your wings and soar to new heights with the BirdBike. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a total newbie, there's never been a better time to join the flock and embrace the thrill of sustainable, eco-friendly adventure. The road awaits—are you ready to ride?

Get the BirdBike eBike (V-Frame/Gray) for the further reduced price of $699.97 (reg. $2,299.99), shipping included, no coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change