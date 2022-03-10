Build your own 8-bit console and create your own games with ByteBoi

If you miss the good old days of saving princesses, joining forces with the Hylians, or chasing ghosts through a maze, but your 8-bit NES has gone the way of the dinosaur, you’re in luck, thanks to this open-source retro game console.

If you’re a child of the 80s you may be waning nostalgic of the late (and we mean late!) nights hanging out with the likes of the Mario brothers, those ninja turtles, or that big gorilla whose main objective in life was to save his bananas. The video game industry was still in its relative infancy, and it was all so new, exciting, and addictive!

Now you can share some of that 8-bit glory with the newer generation and let them take it to the next level, literally! In homage to National Mario Day (cleverly celebrated on MAR10!), they can assemble their own handheld console. With ByteBoi they can also code their own video games and animate the characters. It’s an awesome means to not only have fun, but to learn about electronics, coding, and what goes into making a great game. They can play pre-made games on the console, connect it to the internet, share their creations with other gamers, and even interface their ByteBoi with their Wheelson.

ByteBoi – Build & code your own retro game console

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, ByteBoi focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) disciplines. Available now for only $109.99 without the required soldering tools, or $132.99 complete with everything you need, this kit offers the opportunity to share with your children a bit of your past while investing in the skills they will need for the future.

Keep this in mind: A 1996 version of Super Mario 64 sold for $1,560,000 at Heritage Auctions in July 2021, becoming the most expensive video game in the world. One just never knows what could happen.

Prices subject to change.